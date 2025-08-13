No more cash at Tirumala toll: TTD goes digital India Aug 13, 2025

From August 15, every vehicle entering Tirumala via the Alipiri tollgate will need a FASTag—no exceptions.

The goal? Smoother traffic, less waiting, and safer roads for everyone heading to the temple town.

To make things easier, TTD and ICICI Bank have set up a FASTag center right at Alipiri.

Getting your FASTag ahead of time is definitely the smart move.