No more cash at Tirumala toll: TTD goes digital
From August 15, every vehicle entering Tirumala via the Alipiri tollgate will need a FASTag—no exceptions.
The goal? Smoother traffic, less waiting, and safer roads for everyone heading to the temple town.
To make things easier, TTD and ICICI Bank have set up a FASTag center right at Alipiri.
Getting your FASTag ahead of time is definitely the smart move.
EVs only on the road ahead
TTD isn't stopping at digital tolls—they're planning for a cleaner future too.
Soon, only battery-powered electric vehicles may be allowed into Tirumala.
Expect more EV charging spots and new electric busses on the way between Tirupati and Tirumala as part of their push for greener travel.