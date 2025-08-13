Woman steals ₹1.5cr jewelry from sister's home during Rakhi

Jyoti was arrested and all stolen jewelry was recovered

Pretending to be interested in buying the flat, Jyoti asked to use the bathroom and then locked her sister's father-in-law inside after calling him to check a leak. She left with two bags full of jewelry.

The next day, family members freed him and reported the crime. Police checked CCTV footage and noticed someone entering as a man but leaving as a woman; Jyoti's scarf gave her away to relatives.

She was tracked down in Navsari, Gujarat on August 12—just one day later—and all stolen jewelry was recovered.

Police said financial troubles pushed Jyoti to target relatives she knew kept valuables at home.