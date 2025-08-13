How a cheetah's 130km journey to village turned into adventure India Aug 13, 2025

Jawala, a female cheetah from Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, pulled off quite an adventure—she traveled about 130km and ended up in a Rajasthan village.

Her journey had wildlife teams on their toes as they tracked her across state borders, showing just how tricky it can be to keep tabs on wild animals when they wander off.