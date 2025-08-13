How a cheetah's 130km journey to village turned into adventure
Jawala, a female cheetah from Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, pulled off quite an adventure—she traveled about 130km and ended up in a Rajasthan village.
Her journey had wildlife teams on their toes as they tracked her across state borders, showing just how tricky it can be to keep tabs on wild animals when they wander off.
Why the rescue was important
Jawala's trip is a reminder that cheetahs don't always stick to protected zones.
After villagers found her chilling in a goat enclosure in Baler village, forest officials stepped in.
The first rescue attempt didn't go smoothly (cheetahs aren't exactly easygoing guests), but the Kuno team managed to safely capture and bring her home the same day.
It's a real-life example of why wildlife monitoring—and quick teamwork—matters for both animals and people living nearby.