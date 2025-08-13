IMD warns of heavy rain in Hyderabad; orange alert issued

Rainfall expected to peak on Thursday

Rainfall is set to peak between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening, with some areas possibly seeing up to 100mm of rain.

Localized flooding could happen, so it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates.

The forecast says cloudy skies will stick around until August 18 with temps between 29°C and 20°C.

HYDRAA advises everyone to be extra careful outdoors this week—better safe than sorry!