IMD warns of heavy rain in Hyderabad; orange alert issued
Heads up, Hyderabad! From August 13 to 15, the city is expecting heavy rain, and the IMD has put out an orange alert.
With chances of waterlogging and traffic jams, HYDRAA is asking everyone—especially those in low-lying spots—to stay safe, consider moving to higher ground if needed, and avoid unnecessary travel.
Rainfall expected to peak on Thursday
Rainfall is set to peak between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening, with some areas possibly seeing up to 100mm of rain.
Localized flooding could happen, so it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates.
The forecast says cloudy skies will stick around until August 18 with temps between 29°C and 20°C.
HYDRAA advises everyone to be extra careful outdoors this week—better safe than sorry!