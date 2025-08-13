Mathura's Janmashtami mega fest to begin on August 15
Mathura is all set for a massive three-day celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, running August 15-17, 2025.
The main action happens on August 16 (Janmashtami), with the city coming alive through folk music, dance, and a colorful Shobhayatra parade.
Folk artists from UP will perform at various venues
About 400 folk artists will perform across five main and 21 smaller stages at hotspots like Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Vrindavan's Geeta Shodh Sansthan.
Events roll from noon till evening for two days straight before wrapping up on the morning of August 17.
Visit Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi on midnight of August 16
Devotees can visit Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi from 5:30am on August 16 until early morning. The highlight? A midnight abhishek ritual.
This year's floral throne—named "Sindoor Pushp Bangla"—honors the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor.
The festival wraps up with 'Nandotsav' in Nandgaon, where Krishna grew up.