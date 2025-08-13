Next Article
Nuh road rage incident leaves 10 injured, suspects identified
A road rage incident on Tuesday in Mundaka village, Nuh (Haryana) quickly got out of hand—what started as a parking dispute between a Hajipur man and local resident Samay Singh ended with Singh seriously hurt by a beer bottle.
The fight soon spread, leaving at least 10 people injured.
Area stable now; suspects being hunted
Things escalated fast: a motorcycle and shop were set on fire during the chaos. Police from several stations rushed in to calm things down.
According to Nuh's Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, suspects have been identified and raids are ongoing.
Authorities say the area is stable now; an FIR is being filed and peace committee meetings are helping keep tensions down.