Gurugram to shift 50,000 stray dogs to shelters on SC's order

Debate over move: Animal rights activists say it could be inhumane

Dog bite cases in Gurugram have jumped sharply—from 2,612 in 2021 to over 10,000 in 2024—so the city is under pressure to act fast.

But with only a few shelters (and space for just a couple hundred dogs right now), MCG is planning a new shelter for 5,000 and searching for more land.

The move has sparked debate: animal rights advocates say it clashes with India's Animal Birth Control Rules and could be tough on both animals and the city.