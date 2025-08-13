Ludhiana nurse found dead at home; family suspects murder India Aug 13, 2025

A 32-year-old nurse was found dead in her rented home in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana recently.

While police are treating it as a suspected suicide for now, her family believes she was murdered by hospital staff.

The nurse had worked at the hospital for two-and-a-half years and spent over a decade in the medical field.