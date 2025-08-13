Next Article
Ludhiana nurse found dead at home; family suspects murder
A 32-year-old nurse was found dead in her rented home in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana recently.
While police are treating it as a suspected suicide for now, her family believes she was murdered by hospital staff.
The nurse had worked at the hospital for two-and-a-half years and spent over a decade in the medical field.
Family demands full investigation
Her brother-in-law says injury marks and blood stains suggest something isn't right, arguing against the suicide theory.
The family suspects she faced harassment from the hospital administration and is demanding a full investigation.
They're also concerned about three days of missing CCTV footage due to non-working cameras—raising even more questions about what really happened.