No more snacking for strays: SC bans food waste disposal
The Supreme Court administration just instructed that all food waste at its premises must go in covered bins—no more easy snacks for stray dogs hanging around the corridors.
This new rule, issued on August 13, 2025, follows up on earlier efforts with city officials to stop strays from being drawn in by leftover food.
Court gives civic bodies deadline to catch, shelter strays
On August 13, the court also told Delhi and NCR civic bodies they have eight weeks to catch and shelter stray dogs.
There's a push for a dedicated helpline so dog-bite incidents can get quick attention.
The court made it clear: anyone interfering with these operations could face contempt charges, emphasizing the need for public safety.