Gujarat's dry spell to end; rains expected from August 15
The IMD says Gujarat's dry spell is ending soon, with the Southwest monsoon making a return from August 15.
Expect light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 40km/h on August 15 and 16.
From August 16-18, heavier downpours are likely across districts like Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, and more.
Saurashtra areas such as Amreli and Bhavnagar should see rain by August 18.
Rainfall deficit to ease
This much-needed rain could finally ease Gujarat's rainfall deficit after weeks of dry weather—Ahmedabad is still running about 6% below normal.
But heads up: heavy showers might also bring flooding in some areas.
With a new low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal, staying alert and prepared is definitely smart right now.