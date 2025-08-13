Gujarat's dry spell to end; rains expected from August 15 India Aug 13, 2025

The IMD says Gujarat's dry spell is ending soon, with the Southwest monsoon making a return from August 15.

Expect light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 40km/h on August 15 and 16.

From August 16-18, heavier downpours are likely across districts like Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, and more.

Saurashtra areas such as Amreli and Bhavnagar should see rain by August 18.