India rejects PCA's Indus River ruling, says treaty suspended
India has rejected a recent decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) that said it must stick to strict design rules for its Indus River hydropower projects.
India says Pakistan broke the treaty's process by starting arbitration on its own in 2016, and has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty since April after a terror attack, citing security worries.
Analysis: Water vital to both countries, standoff raises regional concerns
This dispute isn't just about water—it's about trust and stability between two neighbors who rely on these rivers for farming and electricity.
The PCA ruling boosts Pakistan's claims over key rivers, while India insists the treaty stays paused until Pakistan takes "decisively addressing terrorism support" against cross-border terrorism.
With water so vital to both countries, this standoff is raising fresh concerns about regional security and future cooperation.