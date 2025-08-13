India rejects PCA's Indus River ruling, says treaty suspended

Analysis: Water vital to both countries, standoff raises regional concerns

This dispute isn't just about water—it's about trust and stability between two neighbors who rely on these rivers for farming and electricity.

The PCA ruling boosts Pakistan's claims over key rivers, while India insists the treaty stays paused until Pakistan takes "decisively addressing terrorism support" against cross-border terrorism.

With water so vital to both countries, this standoff is raising fresh concerns about regional security and future cooperation.