BJP MLAs seek interim report on Dharmasthala burial probe India Aug 13, 2025

Karnataka's BJP MLAs are asking for an interim report on the ongoing investigation into alleged secret burials at Dharmasthala, a town known for its religious importance.

The issue came up in the Assembly after whistleblower claims about five or six hidden burial sites ballooned to 15-16 locations, but only two skeletons have been found so far.