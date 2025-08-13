BJP MLAs seek interim report on Dharmasthala burial probe
Karnataka's BJP MLAs are asking for an interim report on the ongoing investigation into alleged secret burials at Dharmasthala, a town known for its religious importance.
The issue came up in the Assembly after whistleblower claims about five or six hidden burial sites ballooned to 15-16 locations, but only two skeletons have been found so far.
BJP leaders question SIT involvement
Some BJP leaders questioned why a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was brought in, saying local police could've handled it.
The SIT was set up on July 19 after a complaint about possible illegal burials.
While Home Minister G Parameshwara says the investigation is still underway and results will be shared when ready, BJP MLAs want an interim update to clear public doubts and keep things transparent.