SC on Bihar voter list revision: 'Trust deficiency in process' India Aug 13, 2025

The Supreme Court is looking into Bihar's big voter list revision, raising concerns about a general "trust deficiency" in the process.

Many folks reportedly don't have all the required papers, and there's debate over whether Aadhaar should count as proof of citizenship.

The Election Commission says deep checks aren't needed at this draft stage—a point the court agreed with for now.