SC on Bihar voter list revision: 'Trust deficiency in process'
The Supreme Court is looking into Bihar's big voter list revision, raising concerns about a general "trust deficiency" in the process.
Many folks reportedly don't have all the required papers, and there's debate over whether Aadhaar should count as proof of citizenship.
The Election Commission says deep checks aren't needed at this draft stage—a point the court agreed with for now.
Experts warn of disenfranchisement
Experts like Yogendra Yadav warn this process could leave lots of genuine voters out, calling it "disenfranchisement."
There have already been cases of people wrongly marked as dead or excluded from the draft list.
The Supreme Court will keep hearing arguments on Wednesday.