Indian Navy to commission 2 Nilgiri-class frigates on August 26
On August 26, 2025, the Indian Navy will commission two advanced Nilgiri-class frigates—Udaygiri and Himgiri—at Visakhapatnam.
It's a big moment for India's naval scene: Udaygiri is the Navy Warship Design Bureau's 100th design, highlighting how far homegrown shipbuilding has come.
Frigates packed with tech and weaponry
Both frigates pack serious tech: they're built for stealth, equipped with high-end radars and sonar to stay under the radar (literally), and can hit speeds up to 28 knots.
Their firepower includes BrahMos supersonic missiles and Barak-8 air defense systems—basically, they're ready for anything.
Commissioning to boost Make in India
Over 200 MSMEs across India helped build these ships, creating thousands of jobs along the way.
Their commissioning isn't just about military strength—it's a win for Make in India and shows what teamwork across the country can achieve.