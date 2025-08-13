ExMaharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu gets 3month jail for assault

Kadu's legal battles

Kadu's position as a legislator didn't shield him—he was convicted based on testimony from the officer and staff, even though there was no CCTV footage. However, he was also convicted of intentional insult charges.

For now, he's out on bail while appealing the verdict.

This isn't his first legal trouble: last year (2024), Kadu was acquitted in a separate 2011 assault case, but he had also received a one-year sentence in 2023 for attacking another official—though that sentence too is on hold pending appeal.