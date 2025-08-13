Andhra Pradesh gives ASHAs 5000 yearly gratuity maternity leave
Andhra Pradesh just approved new perks for its 43,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs): a ₹5,000 yearly gratuity, six months paid maternity leave for the first two kids, and retirement age bumped up to 62.
This move fulfills Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's promise and aims to support the women powering rural healthcare.
After ASHAs protests, state is now setting a new bar
ASHAs are the backbone of rural health but have often been underpaid and overworked—even after their major role during the pandemic.
The state is investing about ₹645 crore a year in these reforms, following protests by ASHAs in late 2023 demanding better conditions.
With India's highest monthly honorarium at ₹10,000 plus these new protections, Andhra Pradesh is setting a new bar for valuing frontline health workers.