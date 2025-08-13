Andhra Pradesh gives ASHAs 5000 yearly gratuity maternity leave

After ASHAs protests, state is now setting a new bar

ASHAs are the backbone of rural health but have often been underpaid and overworked—even after their major role during the pandemic.

The state is investing about ₹645 crore a year in these reforms, following protests by ASHAs in late 2023 demanding better conditions.

With India's highest monthly honorarium at ₹10,000 plus these new protections, Andhra Pradesh is setting a new bar for valuing frontline health workers.