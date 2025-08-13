Next Article
MP fined 135 lakh for illegal construction
Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq just got hit with a ₹1.35 lakh fine for putting up a building in Sambhal's Deepa Sarai area without the right approvals.
Authorities had been reminding him since December 2024, after the construction was carried out without an approved plan.
Whole episode is a reminder
Part of the building is now regularized after Barq paid a small fee, but there's still a section that breaks local rules—it's about 1 by 14 meters and has to be demolished within 30 days or officials will take it down themselves.
This whole episode is a reminder: even big names have to follow building codes, and skipping approvals can get expensive fast.