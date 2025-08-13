Manipur 22 militants arrested including 1 who threatened NIT staff

Arrests amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur





These arrests come as Manipur is still struggling with ethnic violence that's been ongoing since May 2023.

Clashes between the Kuki-Zo tribal and Meitei communities have left at least 258 people dead and forced more than 60,000 from their homes.

With Manipur under President's rule, these recent crackdowns show how tense things remain on the ground.