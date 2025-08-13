Next Article
Manipur 22 militants arrested including 1 who threatened NIT staff
Security forces just pulled off a big operation in Manipur, arresting 22 militants linked to banned groups like KCP, PREPAK, and UNLF.
The raids covered six districts—including Imphal West and Churachandpur—and led to the recovery of weapons and other war materials.
Among those caught was Mayengbam Amitab Singh, who's accused of firing at police and threatening staff at NIT Imphal.
Arrests amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur
These arrests come as Manipur is still struggling with ethnic violence that's been ongoing since May 2023.
Clashes between the Kuki-Zo tribal and Meitei communities have left at least 258 people dead and forced more than 60,000 from their homes.
With Manipur under President's rule, these recent crackdowns show how tense things remain on the ground.