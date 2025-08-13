Operation Kavach 90 92 arrested drugs worth 100cr seized
Delhi Police just pulled off a massive anti-drug operation, arresting 92 people in one night during Operation Kavach 9.0 (August 9-10).
Teams raided nearly 800 spots across the city, seizing heroin, charas, LSD, MDMA, and both regular and hybrid ganja.
They also recovered ₹12.2 lakh in cash during these late-night raids.
Over 1,700 arrests in ongoing Operation Kavach
This wasn't a small effort—360 police teams from all over Delhi joined forces for the crackdown under Commissioner SBK Singh.
In total, police registered 275 cases and arrested 279 people, while more than 12,800 were put under preventive detention.
Operation Kavach has been running since May 2023 and has led to over 1,700 arrests so far—plus huge hauls of drugs, over 50,000 quarters of illicit liquor, and nearly 1,700 vehicles linked to drug networks taken off the streets.