100 interns to be recognized in PM Internship Scheme

Scheme has seen over 71,000 internship offers

Launched in October 2024, the scheme has already seen over 71,000 internship offers and more than 22,000 acceptances by mid-July.

By highlighting these success stories, the government hopes to inspire more young people to join in and show companies that fresh talent is ready with hands-on skills.

It's all about making sure students get industry exposure while helping build a stronger workforce for India's future.