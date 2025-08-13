100 interns to be recognized in PM Internship Scheme
This Independence Day (August 15, 2025), the government will spotlight 100 standout interns from the PM Internship Scheme—a program aiming to offer 10 million paid internships to young Indians aged 21-24 over five years.
These top interns represent a push to give real-world experience and boost practical skills for youth stepping into the workforce.
Scheme has seen over 71,000 internship offers
Launched in October 2024, the scheme has already seen over 71,000 internship offers and more than 22,000 acceptances by mid-July.
By highlighting these success stories, the government hopes to inspire more young people to join in and show companies that fresh talent is ready with hands-on skills.
It's all about making sure students get industry exposure while helping build a stronger workforce for India's future.