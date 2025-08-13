Mumbai residents can now report stray dog sightings online

What's being done to address the issue?

Once a complaint is filed, you get a reference number and status updates. Civic teams check new reports three times a week to keep things moving.

The city's also ramped up sterilization and rabies vaccination—over 4.2 lakh dogs were sterilized between 2023 and 2025 at seven centers across Mumbai.

Still, open garbage and public feeding make things tricky, so officials are urging everyone to use the online system for faster help.