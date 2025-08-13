Next Article
Mumbai residents can now report stray dog sightings online
Between January and August 2025, Mumbai residents filed 10,778 complaints about stray dogs—showing just how much of a concern road safety and rabies have become in the city.
To make things smoother, the BMC now lets people report issues easily through the MyBMC app or website.
What's being done to address the issue?
Once a complaint is filed, you get a reference number and status updates. Civic teams check new reports three times a week to keep things moving.
The city's also ramped up sterilization and rabies vaccination—over 4.2 lakh dogs were sterilized between 2023 and 2025 at seven centers across Mumbai.
Still, open garbage and public feeding make things tricky, so officials are urging everyone to use the online system for faster help.