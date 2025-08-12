Woman tries self-immolation outside Calcutta HC over voter list issue India Aug 12, 2025

On Tuesday, Purnima Halder attempted to set herself on fire outside the Calcutta High Court.

She was protesting after her name was allegedly left off a cooperative society's voter list in South 24 Parganas, despite a court order for a revised list.

Police acted quickly and stopped her, and she was taken to SSKM Hospital for treatment.