Next Article
Woman tries self-immolation outside Calcutta HC over voter list issue
On Tuesday, Purnima Halder attempted to set herself on fire outside the Calcutta High Court.
She was protesting after her name was allegedly left off a cooperative society's voter list in South 24 Parganas, despite a court order for a revised list.
Police acted quickly and stopped her, and she was taken to SSKM Hospital for treatment.
Halder accuses cooperative society of not returning collected money
Halder and two other women accused the Amagachia Shrishti Sangha Primary Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society of not just voter list issues, but also failing to return money collected with promises of high returns.
The incident highlights the growing frustration among people dealing with unresolved problems in local cooperative societies.