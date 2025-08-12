YouTuber arrested for derogatory remarks about Assamese community
A woman YouTuber was arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, after a video surfaced where she allegedly made derogatory comments about the Assamese community.
The case started when Bir Lachit Sena filed a complaint, leading to her arrest by Lahorighat police.
Sources confirmed that she's been denied bail as the investigation into alleged defamatory statements continues.
Assam minister demands Congress apology
The arrest has stirred political debate.
Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika called out the influencer as a "known Congress supporter" and criticized the Congress party for not speaking up against her remarks.
He also demanded an official apology for what he described as an insult to Assam's culture and identity.
Police are still looking into the case as it develops.