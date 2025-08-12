Ghanaian national arrested in Mumbai for possessing cocaine

Landlord being questioned for not reporting Almoh as a tenant

During the raid on Almoh's flat, officers seized the cocaine stash and two passports—one expired from Ghana and another suspected to be fake.

The landlord is also being questioned for not reporting Almoh as a tenant.

Almoh was presented in court on Tuesday and is now in police custody until August 19 while investigators dig into his phone records to trace his drug network, which reportedly includes several young contacts around Mumbai.