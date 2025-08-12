Ghanaian national arrested in Mumbai for possessing cocaine
Mumbai police arrested 34-year-old Henry Almoh, a Ghanaian national, on Monday for allegedly possessing 288g of cocaine valued at between ₹1.2 crore and ₹1.5 crore and suspected of selling it.
Almoh had been living in Andheri East for four years, claiming to run a garment business, even though his visa or passport had expired.
He initially resisted arrest but gave in when police displayed their firearms.
Landlord being questioned for not reporting Almoh as a tenant
During the raid on Almoh's flat, officers seized the cocaine stash and two passports—one expired from Ghana and another suspected to be fake.
The landlord is also being questioned for not reporting Almoh as a tenant.
Almoh was presented in court on Tuesday and is now in police custody until August 19 while investigators dig into his phone records to trace his drug network, which reportedly includes several young contacts around Mumbai.