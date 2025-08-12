Why Coimbatore's animal activists are against the Supreme Court's dog order

ABC program is the way forward, say activists

Activists warn that putting stray dogs in shelters isn't practical: there isn't enough space or funding, and it could actually raise health risks.

They point out that Coimbatore's local authorities have already ramped up sterilizations—nearly 9,700 dogs in 2024-25 alone—but say even faster action is needed.

Strengthening the ABC program is essential for humane and sustainable stray dog management, one activist shared, emphasizing this approach protects both public health and animal welfare.