Kerala court orders arrest of foreign ship in maritime accident India Aug 12, 2025

The Kerala High Court just ordered the arrest of MV MSC Palermo, a cargo ship docked at Vizhinjam, to help four local fishing-boat owners get ₹2.60 crore in compensation.

Their boats were damaged by containers and debris from another vessel, MSC Elsa, which sank off the Kerala coast back on May 25.

The court said the ship will be released once the compensation is paid or secured.