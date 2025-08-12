Next Article
Kerala court orders arrest of foreign ship in maritime accident
The Kerala High Court just ordered the arrest of MV MSC Palermo, a cargo ship docked at Vizhinjam, to help four local fishing-boat owners get ₹2.60 crore in compensation.
Their boats were damaged by containers and debris from another vessel, MSC Elsa, which sank off the Kerala coast back on May 25.
The court said the ship will be released once the compensation is paid or secured.
The court's decision is a significant step forward
The boat owners say their losses were caused by containers and debris from MSC Elsa.
This move by the court shows that even big international ships can be held accountable, and it sets an example for other fishermen who might face similar problems after maritime accidents.