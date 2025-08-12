Meghalaya: Bangladeshi man involved in cross-border kidnapping dies
A Bangladeshi man named Akram, who was involved in a violent cross-border incident in Meghalaya's Southwest Khasi Hills on August 7, died on August 11 after being found injured by villagers.
A group of eight to nine men allegedly crossed from Bangladesh, attacked local shopkeeper Balsrang Marak, stole valuables, and kidnapped him.
Marak managed to escape
Despite being handcuffed, Marak managed a daring escape while shots were fired at him.
Police have since arrested five suspects—including a Bangladesh Police constable said to be the gang's leader—and seized weapons, explosives, and cash from both countries.
Akram was rushed for treatment but didn't survive his injuries.
Security forces are now on high alert along the tough India-Bangladesh border as the search continues for others involved.