Meghalaya: Bangladeshi man involved in cross-border kidnapping dies

Marak managed to escape

Despite being handcuffed, Marak managed a daring escape while shots were fired at him.

Police have since arrested five suspects—including a Bangladesh Police constable said to be the gang's leader—and seized weapons, explosives, and cash from both countries.

Akram was rushed for treatment but didn't survive his injuries.

Security forces are now on high alert along the tough India-Bangladesh border as the search continues for others involved.