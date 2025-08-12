Next Article
GPR tech used to locate missing persons in Uttarkashi
After severe flash floods hit Dharali village, Uttarkashi on August 5, 2024, rescue teams are using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to search for people trapped under thick mud and debris.
The NDRF has identified 20 spots where survivors could be buried up to three meters deep.
GPR tech helping rescuers
GPR tech from the National Geophysical Research Institute is helping rescuers identify possible locations of missing people—even in tough conditions.
Teams are searching for 66 missing individuals, including army personnel and Nepali workers.
Despite ongoing rain and tricky terrain, relief supplies are reaching affected areas, roads are being repaired, and a new bridge is almost ready so help can get through faster.