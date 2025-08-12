Next Article
Union Cabinet clears ₹5,801cr Lucknow Metro expansion
On August 12, 2025, the Union Cabinet okayed a major expansion for the Lucknow Metro—adding 11km and 12 new stations (seven underground, five elevated) with a hefty ₹5,801 crore investment.
Once done, the city's metro will stretch across 34km.
New line connects old, busy parts of town
This phase is all about making life easier in the oldest and busiest parts of town.
The new line links hotspots like Aminabad and Yahiyaganj to King George's Medical University and iconic heritage sites—think Bara Imambara and Rumi Darwaza.
Why this matters
The goal? Cut down road jams and pollution by giving people a solid public transport option.
Plus, it means better access for folks from all walks of life—making commutes quicker and daily life in Lucknow just that bit smoother.