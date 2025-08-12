Will E20 petrol affect your car's mileage? Find out here
India's government is sticking with E20 petrol—a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% gasoline—even though some people are worried it might make older cars less fuel efficient.
Officials say the drop in mileage is actually pretty minor, based on recent studies.
What about older cars?
Most new cars are already built for E20, but older ones might just need a few cheap parts swapped out, like rubber fittings.
The government points out that E20 means cleaner air and engines that run smoother.
The government also hit its 20% ethanol blending target last month, which helps farmers and boosts energy security.
Even though buying ethanol costs more now, the plan is to keep using E20 at least until October 2026—future changes will depend on careful reviews and feedback from all sides.