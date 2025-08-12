Next Article
UP: 70-year-old woman killed during robbery at home
A 70-year-old woman, Ratan Rani, lost her life in a robbery at her home in Mausampur village, Badaun, late at night on August 11 or early hours of August 12, 2025.
She confronted intruders who broke in to steal valuables; tragically, they attacked and killed her before escaping with gold jewelry and other items.
Her son, a police sub-inspector posted elsewhere, was not at home when it happened.
Police teams formed to investigate
Neighbors discovered Rani's body the next morning after noticing she hadn't come outside.
The police have formed two police teams to investigate and are questioning several people for leads.
The local community is shaken by the incident.