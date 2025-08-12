UP: 70-year-old woman killed during robbery at home India Aug 12, 2025

A 70-year-old woman, Ratan Rani, lost her life in a robbery at her home in Mausampur village, Badaun, late at night on August 11 or early hours of August 12, 2025.

She confronted intruders who broke in to steal valuables; tragically, they attacked and killed her before escaping with gold jewelry and other items.

Her son, a police sub-inspector posted elsewhere, was not at home when it happened.