'Last Beggar' book launch sparks community-led push to end begging

Indore's teamwork and the SMILE scheme

Dr. Kumar also highlighted Indore's teamwork—locals, NGOs, and officials are working together to provide education, healthcare, and job skills for people moving off the streets.

He introduced the SMILE scheme at the event, focusing on giving marginalized individuals shelter and skill-building opportunities.

Justice V Ramasubramanian added that using more respectful language than "beggar" helps protect dignity as these efforts continue.