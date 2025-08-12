'Last Beggar' book launch sparks community-led push to end begging
Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar is calling for strong community support to help end street begging in India.
At the launch of Dr. Chandra Mishra's book Last Beggar in New Delhi, he shared how community support made a real difference in Varanasi—where former beggars received business training and now earn ₹35,000-40,000 a month as GST-registered workers.
Indore's teamwork and the SMILE scheme
Dr. Kumar also highlighted Indore's teamwork—locals, NGOs, and officials are working together to provide education, healthcare, and job skills for people moving off the streets.
He introduced the SMILE scheme at the event, focusing on giving marginalized individuals shelter and skill-building opportunities.
Justice V Ramasubramanian added that using more respectful language than "beggar" helps protect dignity as these efforts continue.