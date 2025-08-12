This man is going viral for cleaning Indian streets
A Swedish man living in India is going viral for his hands-on approach to cleaning up local streets, parks, and tourist spots.
Posting as "4cleanindia" on Instagram, he documents his Ek Din Ek Gully (One Day, One Street) challenge—where he tackles a new littered spot each day for a week and shares impressive before-and-after clips.
He doesn't just clean up; he spreads awareness
His videos aren't just about picking up trash—they show him chatting with locals and encouraging everyone to pitch in.
With simple messages like "India ko saaf rakhna hai ji" (We have to keep India clean), he reminds people that carrying a garbage bag on walks or helping out can actually make a difference.
His campaign is sparking conversations about waste management and showing how small actions can inspire real change.