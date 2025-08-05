Will E20 fuel impact your car's mileage? Here's what experts say

Officials say changes are 'minor, not significant'

Officials have called these changes "minor, not significant," especially as car makers are already updating engines and materials to handle E20 better.

Since April 2023, new vehicles are rolling out ready for this fuel.

Plus, using more ethanol cuts down on CO2 emissions and has helped save over ₹1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange while boosting farmers' incomes—so it's a win for the environment and the economy too.