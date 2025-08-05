Next Article
DRDO guest house manager leaked sensitive info to Pakistan: Report
A DRDO guest house manager in Jaisalmer, Mahendra Prasad, has been detained for allegedly passing sensitive info about missile and weapon trials at the Pokaran range to Pakistan.
The guest house is a key spot where experts stay during important defense tests.
Prasad was in touch with a Pakistan intelligence officer
Authorities are set to question Prasad further today (August 5) to figure out exactly what was leaked and how serious the breach is.
Police say they're focused on understanding the impact on national security, so more updates are likely as the investigation continues.