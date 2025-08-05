Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, timing, significance, and more
Raksha Bandhan lands on Saturday, August 9 this year, with rituals starting the day before.
It's a festival where sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists to wish them well, and brothers promise to always have their sisters' backs—a sweet tradition that celebrates looking out for each other.
When to celebrate?
The best time is between 1:24pm on August 9. The official window starts at 2:12pm on August 8 and goes until early afternoon the next day.
No Bhadra period this year means you can celebrate without worry—just pick Aparahna (late afternoon) or Pradosh (early evening) if you want to follow tradition closely.
More than just a sibling thing
Raksha Bandhan isn't just about siblings—it's about trust, care, and keeping bonds strong with friends or anyone who protects you.
It's a reminder that showing up for each other never goes out of style.