Next Article
'Lord Ram,' 'Kauwwa': Bihar residence certificates feature bizarre names
Bihar has seen a wave of bizarre fake applications for residence certificates—think mythological names like Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, or even animals like "Kauwwa" (crow) with bird photos.
One certificate even featured a dog's picture and canine parents. Some used celebrity images or listed Ayodhya as their hometown, all with made-up details.
Digital security matters for everyone
It's more than just internet pranks—these cases exposed real weaknesses in Bihar's digital systems, including stolen identities and data misuse.
Officials are now tightening checks after police filed FIRs and launched investigations.
As Patna's District Magistrate put it, these are "very serious" breaches that show why digital security matters for everyone.