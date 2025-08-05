'Lord Ram,' 'Kauwwa': Bihar residence certificates feature bizarre names India Aug 05, 2025

Bihar has seen a wave of bizarre fake applications for residence certificates—think mythological names like Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, or even animals like "Kauwwa" (crow) with bird photos.

One certificate even featured a dog's picture and canine parents. Some used celebrity images or listed Ayodhya as their hometown, all with made-up details.