'Scared, humiliated': Bengali-speaking workers flee Delhi-NCR over alleged harassment

Trinamool Congress leaders demand full investigation into matter

Workers shared stories of late-night police checks, threats, and even violence—Masud Karim said he's scared despite being a citizen; Junaid Alam was injured after being wrongly accused; and some like Md Kabir are still missing.

West Bengal's minister has promised legal and financial help for affected families, while Trinamool Congress leaders are calling for a full investigation into what they call "discriminatory" treatment of Bengali speakers in NCR.