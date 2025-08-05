'Scared, humiliated': Bengali-speaking workers flee Delhi-NCR over alleged harassment
More than 100 Bengali-speaking migrant workers have left the NCR for West Bengal, saying they faced police harassment and extortion—even when showing valid Indian ID.
Many described living in fear due to constant detentions and raids, with officers allegedly ignoring their Aadhaar and voter cards while demanding huge bribes for release.
Trinamool Congress leaders demand full investigation into matter
Workers shared stories of late-night police checks, threats, and even violence—Masud Karim said he's scared despite being a citizen; Junaid Alam was injured after being wrongly accused; and some like Md Kabir are still missing.
West Bengal's minister has promised legal and financial help for affected families, while Trinamool Congress leaders are calling for a full investigation into what they call "discriminatory" treatment of Bengali speakers in NCR.