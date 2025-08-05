'120 Bahadur' teaser: Farhan Akhtar leads battle against overwhelming odds
What's the story
The first teaser of the upcoming film 120 Bahadur was released on Tuesday. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) and is based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Rezang La (1962). The teaser gives a glimpse into the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who fought against thousands. It will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.
Character depiction
Akhtar's character delivers this powerful line
The teaser showcases Akhtar declaring, "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge (we won't back down)," a line that resonates throughout the visuals and forms the emotional core of the film. The makers shared the teaser with a caption that read, "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! (This uniform asks for more than courage, it asks for sacrifice)." "Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice."
Film details
'120 Bahadur' shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai
The film has been shot across Rajasthan, Mumbai, and the harsh, chilling terrain of Ladakh. It recreates the war scenario with an unflinching eye, from the battlefield silence to frozen surroundings. The film is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, along with Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios.