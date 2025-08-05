'120 Bahadur' teaser: Farhan Akhtar leads battle against overwhelming odds

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:06 pm Aug 05, 202503:06 pm

What's the story

The first teaser of the upcoming film 120 Bahadur was released on Tuesday. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) and is based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Rezang La (1962). The teaser gives a glimpse into the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who fought against thousands. It will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.