'Don 3': Kiara Advani to star alongside Ranveer Singh

By Aikantik Bag 10:38 am Feb 20, 202410:38 am

What's the story Don 3 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood sequels ever! From sporadic chatter to Excel Entertainment announcing the third installment, fans have counted the days of its arrival. As director Farhan Akhtar is set to start a new era with Ranveer Singh headlining the titular character, there was huge anticipation surrounding the female lead. Now, the makers have confirmed the casting.

Release date

Tentative release date of the film

The production house took to social media on Tuesday and revealed that Kiara Advani has been roped in for Don 3. The makers shared an introductory snippet, too. However, it has not been revealed if she will be playing the part of Roma (previously played by Zeenat Aman and Priyanka Chopra Jonas). The suave action thriller is set for a 2025 release.

