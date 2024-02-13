'Fighter' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Fighter' is focused on its goal

By Aikantik Bag 11:35 am Feb 13, 2024

What's the story Fighter marked the reunion of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand after the cult actioner War. The recently released aerial actioner has emerged as a money spinner and has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 350 crore mark globally. The film is quite stable in its third week and aims to hold the same on weekdays. Let's decode the third Monday collection.

Inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 1.2 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 198.1 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers across the spectrum. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

