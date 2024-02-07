'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' releases on Friday

'Teri Baaton Mein...' faces CBFC's wrath; intimate scenes chopped

What's the story Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, an upcoming quirky romantic musical featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is set to premiere on Friday. The film has gained attention for its unique plot, refreshing atmosphere, and catchy songs. However, as per Bollywood Hungama, the movie has faced the wrath of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board has suggested several edits to the movie, including shortening a lovemaking scene by 25% and censoring nine seconds of overall footage.

Changes suggested by CBFC for theatrical release

In addition to the trimmed intimate scene, the CBFC has required an audio change in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The term "daru" has been replaced with "drink" in the film's second half. Moreover, the Examining Committee requested that the filmmakers include a more prominent and legible anti-smoking static message in Hindi.

Runtime details and cast of the film

After making the necessary adjustments, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was granted a U/A certificate from the CBFC on February 2. The movie has a runtime of 143.15 minutes (two hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds). Directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, and Rajesh Kumar. The story revolves around a man who falls in love with a humanoid robot.