'Bhakshak': Bhumi Pednekar speaks about her connection with February releases
Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is eagerly anticipating the release of her new crime thriller, Bhakshak, set to debut on Netflix on February 9. Directed by Pulkit, the film showcases Pednekar as a determined journalist tackling a sinister figure preying on young girls at a women's shelter. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak holds a special place in Pednekar's heart as it premieres in February, a month that has proven lucky for her career.
Pednekar's notable releases in February
In a recent statement, the actor fondly recalled her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which was released in February and earned her widespread praise and recognition for her bold acting choices. She said, "My first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in February, and it got me so much love, acclaim, and respect that it cemented my position." Pednekar also noted that Badhaai Do, another groundbreaking film premiered in the same month in 2022.