Explainer: Why are K-dramas getting shorter? Decoding this phenomenon

1/8

Entertainment 3 min read

Explainer: Why are K-dramas getting shorter? Decoding this phenomenon

By Tanvi Gupta 11:59 pm Jan 07, 202411:59 pm

Explained: Why are K-dramas getting shorter?

Western shows are infamous for churning out season after season, with narratives perpetually angling for more installments. In contrast, Korean dramas present a different paradigm. One season with 15-20 episodes—that's the K-drama trademark. However, in recent years, episode counts have declined to a nimble 10-12, with sequels becoming a prevalent trend. Let's decode the reasons behind this transformation and its impact on storytelling.

2/8

Most common length for shows is 16-20 episodes

The days of 50+ episode marathons in prime-time K-drama, reminiscent of the 2004 classic Jewel in the Palace, are now a distant memory. Currently, 16 episodes seem to be the sweet spot. Yet, some shows are seen opting for 10, 12, or occasionally 20 episodes. The latter, extended format finds its niche in period dramas like Mr. Queen and River Where the Moon Rises.

3/8

What is the usual runtime of K-drama episodes?

The length of K-drama episodes is mostly tied to their designated broadcast slots. Episodes—excluding ads—range from a brisk hour to 80-minute narratives. For example, the popular Business Proposal show is a 12-episode series with hour-long episodes, while the 20-episode Vincenzo leans toward the more extended 80-minute format. Occasionally, however, certain episodes, like the 110-minute finale of Crash Landing On You, defy the norm.

4/8

What initiated the trend of shorter dramas?

Netflix—which promotes bingeable content—is considered a key driver in the shift toward shorter K-dramas. This approach prioritizes rapid story development and better viewer engagement through storytelling. The trend has transcended streaming platforms, influencing broadcast stations to adopt shorter formats, with various 8/12-episode dramas becoming prevalent. However, Netflix has still not followed the same renewal pace for its K-dramas compared to productions in other regions.

5/8

Another K-drama phenomenon: Why do they stick to one season?

K-dramas stand apart from their Western counterparts by adopting a unique storytelling approach. With self-contained narratives, these shows typically conclude within a single season, irrespective of popularity, barring some exceptions. They are often adapted from source materials like webtoons, and therefore, the storyline is inherently limited to a single season. In essence, a season of a K-drama can be likened to a comprehensive—albeit extended—movie.

6/8

But this tradition is also changing now!

Lately, a trend of second seasons, continuing the narrative with familiar characters, has surfaced in K-dramas. However, this phenomenon is genre-specific. Romantic dramas, still considered the Korean industry's bread and butter, typically adhere to a strict one-season format, unlike period dramas, which are getting the green light for renewals. Exceptions like Voice and The Penthouse have completed their fourth and third season, respectively.

7/8

List of K-dramas with more than one season

With K-dramas' burgeoning popularity exemplified by platforms like Netflix and Disney+, the landscape has witnessed the emergence of numerous subsequent seasons. A standout example is the global phenomenon is Squid Game—currently Netflix's most-streamed series of all time. Other shows awarded with subsequent seasons include Welcome To Waikiki (2018-19), Chief Of Staff (2019), Love Alarm (2019-21), Work Later, Drink Now (2021-23), and Yumi's Cells (2021-22).

8/8

Some short K-dramas you can finish in a day

With shows like Jung Hae-in's D.P., the three-episode wonder Hymn of Death, Gong Yoo's The Silent Sea, along with Extracurricular, Move To Heaven, Strangers From Hell, My Runway, and the delightful You Drive Me Crazy, the world of short K-dramas have truly evolved. Other notable mentions include Business Proposal, Juvenile Justice, The Sound of Your Heart, The Witch's Diner, and Replay: The Moment.