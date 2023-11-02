Ma Dong-seok to headline Netflix's 'Badland Hunters'; cast revealed

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Ma Dong-seok to headline Netflix's 'Badland Hunters'; cast revealed

By Aikantik Bag 12:24 pm Nov 02, 202312:24 pm

'Badland Hunters' cast details are out

The OTT giant Netflix unveiled the primary cast members for its forthcoming action-packed movie Badland Hunters featuring Ma Dong-seok, Lee Jun-young, Noh Jung-ui, and Lee Hee-joon. The film takes place in the same post-apocalyptic setting as Concrete Utopia and portrays the battle for survival among inhabitants of a ravaged Seoul, where staying alive is a rare privilege and human determination is challenged by nature's most unforgiving circumstances.

2/3

Ma to play relentless wasteland hunter

Ma is set to portray a tenacious wasteland hunter in Badland Hunters. The movie delves into the unstable alliances formed among survivors in post-apocalyptic Seoul. The film marks the directorial debut of Heo Myung-haeng, who has previously served as a martial arts director on a variety of projects, including The Outlaws series, Hunt, and Train to Busan.

3/3

Twitter Post