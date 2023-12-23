'Barbie' to 'Dry Day': OTT releases to watch this weekend

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:35 pm Dec 23, 2023

Here's presenting some titles that you can watch over the weekend

It is that time of the week again when we bring you a list of web series, movies, and documentaries freshly released on various streaming platforms. From crime documentaries to biopics, here are our top five OTT titles that need to be added to your weekend watchlist, especially since it is a long weekend, thanks to Christmas!

'Maestro'

Featuring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, Maestro has finally arrived on OTT after its premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and limited theatrical release in November. The film, also directed by Cooper, is a biopic on the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein (played by Cooper) and his wife Felicia Montealegre (Mulligan). Date of release: Wednesday (December 20) Where to watch: Netflix

'Barbie'

One of the biggest worldwide blockbusters, Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie as the titular plastic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, made its digital premiere a little more than five months after its theatrical release in July. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie had a direct clash with Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer. Date of release: Thursday (December 21) Where to watch: JioCinema (in India)

'Dry Day'

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor, Dry Day is a film about Gannu (Kumar), a habitual drinker who goes on to ignore his pregnant wife Nirmala (Pilgaonkar), without giving two hoots to her complaints. However, Gannu's worries begin when he upsets Omveer, his political mentor, at a public event. Date of release: Friday (December 22) Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case'

The true crime documentary Curry & Cyanide is based on the Koodathai cyanide killings that rocked the nation in the year 2019. The accused, Jolly Joseph, allegedly killed six people, including members of her family and an infant, from 2002 to 2016, going unnoticed for many years. Christo Tomy has helmed the documentary. Date of release: Friday (December 22) Where to watch: Netflix

'Humorously Yours Season 3'

If you are looking for a dose of laughter this weekend, then watch out for Hilariously Yours. The series has returned with its third season, which features Vipul Goyal, Rasika Dugal, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. It's about a stand-up comedian who encounters various challenges in his personal and professional life. Date of release: Friday (December 22) Where to watch: ZEE5