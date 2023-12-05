OTT: 'Barbie' India premiere details are here

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: 'Barbie' India premiere details are here

By Aikantik Bag 10:38 am Dec 05, 202310:38 am

'Barbie' is set to premiere on OTT on December 15

Barbie has been one of the most loved films of 2023 and the movie enjoyed a huge commercial success as it minted over $1B at the worldwide box office. The Greta Gerwig directorial received favorable reviews and is finally premiering on OTT. The fantasy comedy will premiere on HBO Max on December 15. Indian fans, do not worry, here's where you can watch it.

2/3

More about the film

The OTT platform JioCinema has been the home to HBO content domestically, hence the film is slated to arrive on the platform soon. The makers have not announced it formally yet. However, the film is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video in India. The cast includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, and John Cena, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post