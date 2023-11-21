Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' heads to OTT: When, where to watch

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' heads to OTT: When, where to watch

By Tanvi Gupta 05:29 pm Nov 21, 202305:29 pm

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' locks OTT release date! Details inside

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer—released in theaters on July 21—is set for its digital release. Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the movie amassed over $912M globally. As the highest-grossing biopic to date, it garnered acclaim for its compelling portrayal. For those who missed it in theaters, here's when and where to catch it on OTT.

Why does this story matter?

Nolan, a cinematic demigod, periodically graces us with masterpieces that rival the classics. His prowess as a writer, director, and producer places him among the elite auteurs in world cinema. From the groundbreaking Dark Knight Trilogy to mind-bending Inception, Nolan's repertoire blends originality with adaptation. With Oppenheimer, he continued the streak of success, solidifying his place among legends like Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick.

Varun Dhawan announced the arrival of 'Oppenheimer'

On Tuesday, "Prime Bae" Varun Dhawan announced that the global hit Oppenheimer will be available for rent at the Amazon Prime Video Store starting Wednesday (November 22) for Rs. 149. In a humorous slice-of-life video, Dhawan shared insider information about the film's availability. For those unaware, the store offers early rental access to the latest films, along with a vast library for Prime members.

Take a look at the announcement post

What is 'Oppenheimer' all about?

Oppenheimer explores the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, renowned for leading The Manhattan Project during World War II, where the atomic bomb was developed. Later, as chairman of the US Atomic Energy Commission, he worked to curb the nuclear arms race. However, in 1954, he faced accusations of communism. Despite the controversy, Oppenheimer continued groundbreaking contributions to science until he died in 1967.

Who stars in 'Oppenheimer'?

In this film, Nolan's frequent accomplice Cillian Murphy takes on the titular role, with Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer, an activist and scientist. Matt Damon plays Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, while Robert Downey Jr. portrays Lewis Strauss. The star-studded cast also featured Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Academy Award winner Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Tom Conti, and Josh Hartnett, among others.

