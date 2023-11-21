Best documentaries on filmmaking

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best documentaries on filmmaking

By Namrata Ganguly 05:25 pm Nov 21, 202305:25 pm

Documentaries on filmmaking you must watch

Are you a cine buff or making a cinema intrigues you or are you an aspiring filmmaker? Then, these documentaries will provide an insider's perspective on the art, challenges, and untold stories behind the creation of some of the most iconic films. From the tumultuous productions to the visionary minds shaping the industry, delve into the riveting world of filmmaking with this list.

2/6

'Burden of Dreams' (1982)

Burden of Dreams is a documentary masterpiece directed by Les Blank, chronicling the tumultuous production of filmmaker Werner Herzog's ambitious project, Fitzcarraldo. Set against the challenging backdrop of the Amazon rainforest, it provides a raw and intimate look at Herzog's determination to realize his vision, exploring the hardships, obstacles, and the profound impact of pursuing artistic dreams in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.

3/6

'Shoah' (1985)

Directed by Claude Lanzmann, the monumental documentary Shoah stands as a profound exploration of the Holocaust. Unfolding over nine and a half hours, the film eschews archival footage, relying on interviews with survivors, witnesses, and perpetrators. Lanzmann creates a haunting and visceral examination of the genocide, ensuring that the voices and memories of those affected resonate with unparalleled emotional weight and historical significance.

4/6

'Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse' (1991)

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse unveils the chaotic production of Francis Ford Coppola's epic Apocalypse Now. Directed by Fax Bahr, Eleanor Coppola, and George Hickenlooper, it provides an intimate look at the challenges, madness, and creative turmoil behind the scenes. Through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, it captures the tumultuous journey of bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life amid the jungles of the Philippines.

5/6

'American Movie' (1999)

American Movie, directed by Chris Smith, offers a humorous and poignant glimpse into the determined pursuit of filmmaking dreams. It follows Mark Borchardt, an aspiring independent filmmaker from Wisconsin, as he grapples with financial struggles and personal challenges while trying to create his horror film, Coven. A blend of comedy and introspection, the documentary explores the indomitable spirit of the American indie filmmaker.

6/6

'Jodorowsky's Dune' (2013)

Jodorowsky's Dune delves into the ambitious and ultimately unrealized vision of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky to adapt Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic Dune in the 1970s. Directed by Frank Pavich, it explores Jodorowsky's groundbreaking ideas, the creative team assembled, and the challenges that led to the project's demise. Despite the unmade film, Jodorowsky's visionary approach and influence on the genre are celebrated in this.