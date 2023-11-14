Engagement to separation: A glimpse at Lukas Gage-Chris Appleton's relationship

Entertainment

Engagement to separation: A glimpse at Lukas Gage-Chris Appleton's relationship

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:26 am Nov 14, 202311:26 am

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton announced their wedding on social media in April

Actor Lukas Gage and his partner-hairstylist Chris Appleton made the headlines earlier this year when they went official with their whirlwind romance. The couple took a plunge later and got married. However, their union didn't last long as reports of their separation started surfacing on Tuesday (IST). From their dating rumors to marriage, and now separation, we bring you every detail about their relationship.

Dating rumors

It all started when Gage and Appleton took a trip together to Mexico in February this year. Their photos got everyone talking about a rumored romance. The photo dump of memories from their trip showed them riding around on dirt bikes. In the caption, Gage wrote, "La mejor (meaning "the best" in English)," to which Appleton replied with "Stud" and heart eyes emoji.

Formal public appearance came within a month

Soon after their vacation, they made a red carpet appearance together. They color-coordinated at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood event in March. The same month, when The New York Times asked Gage to comment on his relationship with Appleton, he said, "If (people) want to think that, they can," adding, "I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business."

It's official

Not long after the interview, the celebrity stylist finally made his relationship with Gage, official. During The Drew Barrymore Show, he said, "I'm very happy." "Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."

Putting a ring on their relationship

In April, a PEOPLE report claimed the couple has gotten engaged. "Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them," claimed a source, adding that "they seem like the real deal." "Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas," said another source.

When they said 'I Do' to each other

Post their engagement, rumors about their wedding started doing rounds. By April 26, Gage confirmed that he was officially married to Appleton. They shared the happy news on their respective Instagram profiles and posted pictures from their wedding. The White Lotus actor and Appleton's wedding was officiated by Kim Kardashian. In fact, Shania Twain also performed at their wedding.

Calling it quits after seven months

Per reports, almost seven months after their wedding, the two have decided to part ways due to "irreconcilable differences." PEOPLE's report citing court documents, claimed that the two are headed for a divorce, and Appleton had filed an application on Monday at a Los Angeles court. It further claimed that there is a postnuptial agreement set to take over, too.